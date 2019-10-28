A-State men’s golf finishes runner-up at Steelwood Collegiate Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
LOXLEY, Ala. (10/27/19) – Closing out the fall schedule, the Arkansas State men’s golf team finished second at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley, Ala.
Coming off co-medalist honors at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, senior Julien Sale placed third with a total of 209 (-7). He carded a final round 66 (-6), the lowest score in the third and final round. Sophomore Jack Madden placed fourth for the second-consecutive tournament with a total of 212 (-4) after carding a final round 69 (-3).
Sophomore Luka Naglic tied for 16th with a total of 218 (+2) while freshman Adam Thorp was tied for 24th at 220 (+4). Senior Zan Luka Stirn finished 66th at 231 (+15) to round out the finishes for A-State players.
The Red Wolves completed the fall slate with a 56-10-2 overall record, finishing inside the top five in all five tournaments. A-State resumes the 2019-20 with its spring opener set for Feb. 23-25 at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (astatemensgolf).
Steelwood Collegiate Invitational | Steelwood CC | Loxley, Ala.
2. Arkansas State | 288-290-281=859 (-5) 3. Julien Sale | 71-72-66=209 (-7) T4. Jack Madden | 71-72-69=212 (-4) T16. Luka Naglic | 74-71-73=218 (+2) T24. Adam Thorp | 72-75-73=220 (+4) 66. Zan Luka Stirn | 78-80-73=231 (+15)
