A-State men’s golf finishes runner-up at Steelwood Collegiate Invitational

The Red Wolves completed the fall slate with a 56-10-2 overall record, finishing inside the top five in all five tournaments. A-State resumes the 2019-20 with its spring opener set for Feb. 23-25 at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (astatemensgolf).