6 Arkansas women’s soccer records 1-1 draw with Georgia

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sixth-ranked Arkansas Soccer (13-2-2, 7-1-1) netted an equalizer in the 85th-minute off the foot of Taylor Malham as the Razorbacks drew with the Georgia Bulldogs (7-6-4, 3-3-3) on Sunday afternoon.
How It Happened
>> Georgia took the lead in the 25th-minute as Chloe Chapman put a shot to the far post in the open field.
>> Arkansas tied it up after Malham brought down a Marissa Kinsey corner in the 85th-minute and put a lefty shot in the back of the net.
The Run of Play
Georgia would go up 1-0 in the 22nd-minute with a goal from Chapman as she went one-on-one with Katie Lund. It was just the sixth goal the Razorbacks have allowed all season. Malham got a look on goal in the 34th-minute, but her header went wide right off a set piece.
The Razorbacks and Bulldogs would go to the half with three shots apiece, but with Georgia holding a one goal lead.
Arkansas earned a couple of chances for an equalizer in the opening 10 minutes of the second half by Goins and Stefani Doyle, but weren’t able to capitalize. In the 75th-minute, Katie Lund sent a ball to the upper corner off a free kick, however the Bulldog goalie was able to put it over the crossbar.
After getting nine shots off in the second half, Arkansas finally got a goal in the last five minutes as the teams headed to overtime.
The Razorbacks controlled much of the possession in the extra periods, including a shot on target by Goins in the 107th-minute, but couldn’t find the game-winner. Arkansas ended the match outshooting Georgia, 18-4.
Next Up
Arkansas will close out the regular season when it heads to Tennessee to the face the Volunteers on Oct. 31. First kick in Knoxville is set for 6 p.m. CT.
For more information on Razorback Soccer, follow @RazorbackSoccer on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.