City of Jonesboro looking to add SkyCops

After multiple shootings around the city of Jonesboro, Mayor Harold Perrin announced Sunday on the city’s Facebook page that they would be “installing two Skycops, in hotspots that have seen the most gun activity.”
On top of adding the two SkyCops, the city will be adding a position to the E-911 team to monitor these cameras and respond quickly.
Perrin went on to say, “I am proud to have veteran experts in each of our 21 departments. They not only respond promptly but use pro-active strategies to address problems that you as residents often never even hear about. But a problem we are facing right now is as troubling as any I have seen in Jonesboro, and that is gun violence inside our city limits.
I could point to statistics that tell you this is a national problem, but as your mayor, I want you to know that I could not care less what the national statistics say. I want this to stop in Jonesboro, and I want anyone firing a gun in our city limits caught and brought to justice."
Perrin did not say exactly where in the hotspots the SkyCops would be placed.
Region 8 News has reached out for comment from Mayor Perrin, as well as Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.
