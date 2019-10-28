ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in the show’s 32-year history, ESPN’s popular football show, College GameDay is coming to the University of Memphis.
The network announced the decision Monday afternoon. The eight-time Emmy Award-winning show will be set up around the 24th-ranked Memphis Tigers match-up against the 15th-ranked SMU Mustangs, which is slated for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff as the national prime time game on ABC this Saturday.
College GameDay airs Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. throughout the college football season.
The show, featuring hosts Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, broadcasts live Saturday mornings during college football season, usually from the campus of the team hosting a featured match-up on either ESPN or ABC. The hosts provide analysis and predictions for the day’s games with rowdy college football fans surrounding the set.
This weekend’s show is on Beale Street. Information on parking will be announced later this week. There is a $9.01 flash sale on tickets to the game through Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to www.GoTigersGoTix.com and enter the promo code GAMEDAY. There is an eight-ticket limit that cam be purchased at the flash sale price.
The UofM is the 74th different school and the City of Memphis is the 88th city to host the show.
Memphis has been the host of the basketball edition of the show three times, the most recent host appearance was Feb. 8, 2014.
