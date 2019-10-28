Harding’s Chancey wins GAC Offensive Player of the Week

Press Release from Harding University Athletics
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference announced the league’s football awards for eighth week of the 2019 season. Harding’s Cole Chancey and Oklahoma Baptist’s Preston Haire shared the Offensive accolade; Henderson State’s Mercardo Anderson earned the Defensive honor and Arkansas Tech’s Jesus Zizumbo claimed the Special Teams award.
GAC OFFENSIVE CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Cole Chancey, Harding, RB, Jr., Commerce, Georgia
Chancey picked up his second GAC award in the last three weeks as he registered his second 200-yard game of the season. He ran for 206 yards on 30 carries and he scored two touchdowns against Northwestern Oklahoma State. He moved into second place on the Harding all-time rushing list and fourth on the GAC career list.
GAC OFFENSIVE CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Preston Haire, Oklahoma Baptist, QB, Jr., Trophy Club, Texas
Haire recorded his second 300-yard passing game of the season as he threw for 355 yards and the Bison defeated Arkansas-Monticello, 33-31. He added 62 rushing yards as he accounted for 417 of Oklahoma Baptist's 461 yards of total offense. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more. He ranks fifth in the country having accounted for 28 touchdowns this year.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Mercardo Anderson, Henderson State, NB, Sr., Ashdown, Arkansas
Anderson won the GAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks as he intercepted two second-half passes against Southeastern Oklahoma State. He returned the first interception 17 yards for a touchdown. He added four tackles and a half-tackle for loss. He ranks third in the conference 9.0 tackles for loss and with three interceptions.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jesus Zizumbo, Arkansas Tech, K, So., Springdale, Arkansas
Zizumbo accounted for 12 points as the Wonder Boys won their second-straight game, a 36-35 decision against Southwestern Oklahoma State. He went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts. He converted kicks of 24 yards and 38 yards in the second quarter. He made the game-winning field goal, a 28-yard try, with 7:03 left as the Wonder Boys completed a 15-point second-half deficit.
OTHERS NOMINATED
Brockton Brown, RB (Ouachita), L'liott Curry, WR (Henderson State), Devontae Dean, RB (Arkansas-Monticello), Kor'Davion Washington, RB (Southern Arkansas)
Felipe Alvear, S (Oklahoma Baptist), Jalen Carr, CB (Southwestern Oklahoma State), Malik Preston, LB (Southern Arkansas), Maurice Wright Jr., LB (Northwestern Oklahoma State)
Hayden Ashley, P (Oklahoma Baptist), Grant Ennis, K (Harding), Austin Wilkerson, K (Southern Arkansas)
