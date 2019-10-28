Izard Co. Sheriff’s office investigating after man found shot

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting near Melbourne.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies received a call around 5:45 a.m. on Monday about a man being shot near the 1200-block of Knob Creek Road.
Deputies discovered that 30-year-old Kyle Cantrell, of Melbourne, had been shot numerous times. Cantrell was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was not disclosed.
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Izard County Sheriff’s Office.
