Izard Co. Sheriff’s office investigating after man found shot
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 28, 2019 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 3:33 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting near Melbourne.

The sheriff's office said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Monday morning.
The sheriff's office said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies received a call around 5:45 a.m. on Monday about a man being shot near the 1200-block of Knob Creek Road.

Deputies discovered that 30-year-old Kyle Cantrell, of Melbourne, had been shot numerous times. Cantrell was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was not disclosed.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Izard County Sheriff’s Office.

