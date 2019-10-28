Man accused of raping 7-year-old child

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Paragould man with raping a 7-year-old child.
Police began investigating 23-year-old Quentin Cornelius Walker, Jr. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, after receiving a referral from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During an interview with an investigator with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, the victim described “multiple sexual acts that would constitute rape by definition of the statute.”
The victim, according to court documents, identified Walker as her offender.
During the investigation, Detective Rhonda Thomas said it was learned that Walker had been in and out of the child’s home over the past 15 months.
After reviewing the documents, Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Walker with rape. He set Walker’s bond at $75,000 cash-only.
