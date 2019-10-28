Oct. 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Skies are cloudy across the Mid-South this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to around 60 degrees.
High pressure will shift east later today allowing a cold front to sink southward out of Missouri.
A surface low will track northeastward along the front, spreading widespread rain into the area by late Tuesday Night.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Millions of people in Northern California face shut offs of their electricity as wildfires continue to spread across the area. The latest at the top of the hour.
A-State-Newport is teaming up with the Arkansas Department of Corrections to help inmates further their educations. See how it works, coming up at 6:31.
Law enforcement officers continue to search for a man suspected of shooting at a deputy.
