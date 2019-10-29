Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 7th at Little Rock Classic

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Closing out the fall portion of the 2019-20 season, the Arkansas State women’s golf team finished tied for seventh among 17 teams at the Little Rock Golf Classic played at Diamante Country Club in Hot Springs Village, Ark.
A-State entered the day sixth and slipped one spot in the standings to a tie for seventh after a final round combined score of 303 (+15). The Red Wolves shot 894 (+30) for the 54-hole tournament tied with ULM and Missouri State for seventh. Western Kentucky won the team title finishing with a combined 876 (+12).
Sophomore Olivia Schmidt was the top individual finisher for the Red Wolves, carding a final round 74 (+2) to finish with a 54-hole total of 218 (+2). Sophomore Madison Smith tied for 15th following a final round 73 (+1) for a total of 221 (+5). Playing as an individual, freshman Elise Schultz shot a 73 (+1) to finish at 226 (+10) and tied for 34th. Sophomore Kiley Rodrigues (T39th | +11), senior Grayson Gladden (T49th | +12) and junior Maria Jose Atristain Vega (T82nd | +22) rounded out the team scorers for A-State while freshman Kayla Burke (89th | +29) also competed as an individual.
A-State resumes competition in the spring at the FAU Winter Warm-Up Invitational Feb. 10-11 in Boca Raton, Fla. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (astatewgolf).
Little Rock Golf Classic | Diamante CC | Hot Springs Village, Ark.
T7. Arkansas State | 302-289-303=894 (+30)
T10. Olivia Schmidt | 74-70-74=218 (+2)
T15. Madison Smith | 77-71-73=221 (+5)
T34. Elise Schultz* | 75-78-73=226 (+10)
T39. Kiley Rodrigues | 75-75-77=227 (+11)
T49. Grayson Gladden | 76-73-79=228 (+12)
T82. Maria Jose Atristain Vega | 78-77-83=238 (+22)
89. Kayla Burke* | 82-81-82=245 (+29)
