Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 7th at Little Rock Classic

Sophomore Olivia Schmidt was the top individual finisher for the Red Wolves, carding a final round 74 (+2) to finish with a 54-hole total of 218 (+2). Sophomore Madison Smith tied for 15th following a final round 73 (+1) for a total of 221 (+5). Playing as an individual, freshman Elise Schultz shot a 73 (+1) to finish at 226 (+10) and tied for 34th. Sophomore Kiley Rodrigues (T39th | +11), senior Grayson Gladden (T49th | +12) and junior Maria Jose Atristain Vega (T82nd | +22) rounded out the team scorers for A-State while freshman Kayla Burke (89th | +29) also competed as an individual.