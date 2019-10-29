Deputy chases suspect, arrest him for drug possession

BASSETT, Ark. (KAIT) -A Mississippi County man faces felony charges after he hid drugs and fought with deputies.
According to a release from the sheriff’s department, a deputy noticed a man and woman fighting in the Bassett Cemetery on Oct. 11 around 3:20 p.m.
When the deputy pulled up, the man, later identified as Bobby Bennett, appeared to dropped to his knees and began digging as if he was attempting to bury something.
The deputy asked Bennett to show his hands at which time he stood up and walked away.
When the deputy tried to stop Bennett, he began to fight. The deputy used his taser but it did not stop Bennett. He ran into a house and was chased through the home.
A second deputy arrived and helped the other arrest Bennett.
The two deputies went back to where Bennett appeared to bury something and found a plastic container containing suspected methamphetamine.
Bennett told deputies he was hiding the drugs for someone else.
Bennett was taken to the Mississippi County Jail and charged him with possession of a controlled substance (meth), third-degree domestic battery, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $50,000.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.