ESPN+ will broadcast 45 Arkansas State basketball games in 2019-20 season

Men’s basketball will have all conference games carried by ESPN+ in addition to home games against VMI (Nov. 14), Idaho (Nov. 17) and Omaha (Dec. 3). The road contest at Missouri State (Dec. 11) will be on ESPN+ as well for a total of 24 games on the ESPN+ platform. The Red Wolves game at Ole Miss (Nov. 8) will be on SEC Network Plus and the road game at Tulsa (Dec. 7) will be available on ESPN3 giving men’s basketball a total of 26 games available on multiple streaming platforms.