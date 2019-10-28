First day of class since EF1 tornado hits school

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - One week has passed since an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyronza stopping school and ultimately relocating students.
EPC Tyronza Elementary School’s fifth and sixth-grade hallway and classrooms were flooded and completely unusable.
Principal Sandy Carroll showed Region 8 News surveillance video where the tornado came towards the school. Then, the camera goes out. The power to the school wouldn’t be replaced for several days.
Now, the school is open to Pre-K through fourth grades. The fifth and sixth graders are now at the Lepanto school.
Sixth-grade student Gabby Weathers said she and her classmates are not upset by the move.
“We’re excited to be here,” she says. “We are going to miss Tyronza for the short time that we’re here. It is a really good experience because we’re going to be over here next year anyway.”
A wall now keeps the students away from the ongoing construction. Principal Sandy Carroll said she saw the dividing wall as an opportunity to display a reminder for the kids.
“We do face things in life and we’re going to take that in stride,” she says. “We’re going to come out stronger.”
Just outside the school building, crews are still working to get the streets cleaned up from fallen tree limbs.
In just one week’s time, the area of Tyronza where the most damage was done is hardly recognizable. All streets are clear and people’s yards are usable.
Alvis Lowery, Poinsett County Road Supervisor, said the crews have put in a lot of work.
“We put 100 percent into it,” he says. “We’ve had to let some things go because we don’t have time to do it all because this is an emergency and we’re here to take care of the people of Tyronza.”
Lowery said without help from Governor Asa Hutchinson, the cleanup process would not have been done as quickly.
He predicts the city’s cleanup to be complete by Tuesday afternoon.
