High Rain Chances Tonight through Thursday Morning

Cloudy skies will continue, and our rolling pockets of mist will become steady rain tonight. The rain continues through Thursday morning with most of us picking up 1-2 inches of rainfall this event. Rain moves out by mid-morning, and trick-or-treating will be dry. The sun should come out for the last half of the day. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday and then 40s on Thursday. Temperatures drop throughout Halloween thanks to strong winds out of the northwest. Winds will make the upper 30s feel like the low to mid-30s during trick-or-treating. The weekend looks dry and cool. As of now, we don’t have any temperatures above 60 degrees on the 7-day forecast.