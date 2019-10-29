Highland Middle School holds groundbreaking ceremony for new project

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -The Highland School District held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at Highland Middle School.
According to the school’s director of public relations, the construction project will add four new classrooms, restrooms for students, a faculty workspace, and update the front lobby entrance which will provide more security.
According to the school’s annual report, there are 41 more students in middle school in the 2019-20 school year compared to 2018-19.
Legacy Construction Management in Northwest Arkansas was employed by the district as the construction management partner.
“We stressed to Legacy how important it was for us to make sure local contractors knew about the project and had the opportunity to bid on these jobs,” Highland Superintendent Don Sharp said. “We wanted to make certain as many of these dollars as possible go back into this economy and help our local people.”
The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
