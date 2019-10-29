Live on GMR8: JPD investigating shots fired; clouds persist over Region 8

Bryan's Tuesday forecast_Oct 29
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 29, 2019 at 5:47 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 5:47 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Patchy drizzle across much of Region 8 will likely persist this morning.

Cloudy skies will keep temperatures from cooling off too much.

We may night see the sun until late Thursday afternoon or Friday.

There is a possibility of strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon into evening as a surface low tracks into the area.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Surprise visitors take over A-State Library

While you were sleeping, Jonesboro police responded to yet another shots-fired call. We’ll have the details ahead on Good Morning Region 8 at 6.

Bandits have taken over the A-State Library. We’ll explain at 6:24.

With no rain and more wind in the forecast, the coming days could be grim for those fighting wildfires in California. A live report at the top of the hour.

Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

