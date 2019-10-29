Man accused of unplugging cameras at shooting scene appears in court

Man accused of unplugging cameras at shooting scene appears in court
Andrae Lark is facing drug trafficking and tampering with physical evidence charges in connection to a shooting on Oct. 17 (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 28, 2019 at 7:49 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 7:49 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting on Keely Drive on Oct. 17 made an appearance in court on Monday.

A probable cause affidavit states officers responded to a home in the 4000-block of Keely Drive due to a man with a gunshot wound.

That is where they found Darrius Furlow suffering from a gunshot wound.

The affidavit said Andrae Lark was seen unplugging the security camera that recorded the shooting.

During a search of the home, detectives found 15.55 ounces of Ecstasy and 128 ounces of promethazine/codine.

A judge found probable cause to charge Lark with trafficking a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence – obstruct prosecution/defense.

Judge David Boling set Lark’s bond at $1 million citing him being an “ongoing threat to the community.”

Lark is schedule to be back in court on November 20.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.