Man accused of unplugging cameras at shooting scene appears in court

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting on Keely Drive on Oct. 17 made an appearance in court on Monday.
A probable cause affidavit states officers responded to a home in the 4000-block of Keely Drive due to a man with a gunshot wound.
That is where they found Darrius Furlow suffering from a gunshot wound.
The affidavit said Andrae Lark was seen unplugging the security camera that recorded the shooting.
During a search of the home, detectives found 15.55 ounces of Ecstasy and 128 ounces of promethazine/codine.
A judge found probable cause to charge Lark with trafficking a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence – obstruct prosecution/defense.
Judge David Boling set Lark’s bond at $1 million citing him being an “ongoing threat to the community.”
Lark is schedule to be back in court on November 20.
