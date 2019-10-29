Man being extradited to Arkansas to face rape charge

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man, who used to live in Izard County, is facing a rape charge.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an Izard County Sheriff’s Office investigator received a fax on Aug. 8 from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division saying a juvenile had been reportedly molested.
The juvenile was called into the sheriff’s office to be interviewed.
During the interview, the juvenile said she was awakened to Brandon White molested her. The affidavit states the juvenile she screamed and he left.
The juvenile states she was awakened again with White molesting her.
She went on to say White did it on several more occasions.
“Juvenile Female states that she asked him to stop and he states he would but she better not tell anyone or next time it will be worse,” the affidavit stated.
On Sept. 9, the investigator contacted White by phone and offered a face to face interview. White told the investigator he was not in the state and couldn’t come for an interview.
White chose to answer questions over the phone. He told the investigator he had not been in Arkansas in a few years.
The investigator explained there was an allegation that he had molested a juvenile at which time he denied.
However, White eventually said when he was a teenager, he was at a friend’s home watching porn, became serious, and tried it on the victim.
White said the victim did tell him to stop but didn’t “because his emotions got the best of him.”
The affidavit said that no matter the way the question was asked, White would only admit to the incident happening once.
A judge found probable cause to charge White with rape on Oct. 23 and set a bond for him at $50,000.
White was arrested in Wayne County, New York on Oct. 27 and is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas to face charges here.
