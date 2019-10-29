Military dog hurt during raid that killed ISIS leader returns to duty

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – The military dog who was hurt during a raid that took out the founder of ISIS has returned to duty.
American special operations forces carried out an airborne raid Saturday night in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, cornered Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and killed him.
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said during a briefing on the raid on Monday he said the military dog was injured but is fully recovering, according to NBC News.
The working dog is part of a classified unit, so the military isn’t releasing the canine’s name. But President Donald Trump agreed to make the picture of the dog public.
“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” the president tweeted on Monday.
The Pentagon said the dog is still serving in the region and returned to full duty with its handler.
No U.S. troops were killed, but two service members suffered minor injuries during the raid.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.