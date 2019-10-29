Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to host Wreaths Across America

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) will place wreaths at America’s Wall on Saturday, Dec. 14 in memory of all U.S. veterans.
The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.
At this time, wreaths will be placed for each branch of the United States Military and for POW/MIA soldiers.
The public is invited to attend the event.
The ceremony is part of the of National Wreaths Across America Day, which is held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,600 locations each year.
During the nationwide event, a donated live, balsam fir wreath is placed at the headstone or memorial site of every veteran.
The goal is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to spread patriotism.
Wreaths may also be placed in honor of first responders.
To sponsor wreaths at MNVM click here.
The deadline for a wreath sponsorship is Monday, Dec. 2.
The sponsorship cost is $15 per wreath. MNVM said it will use $5 from each sponsorship to help support its mission of honoring all veterans.
For more information on National Wreaths Across America Day click here.
