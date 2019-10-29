New Arkansas law bans sex offenders from Halloween activities

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas law enforcement agencies are warning parents and sex offenders of a new law regarding Halloween activities.
The Arkansas General Assembly approved Act 463 during this year’s session which bans Level 3 and 4 registered sex offenders from participating in certain Halloween-related activities.
The law states offenders cannot hand out candy to minors or wear costumes, including masks, to any Halloween-related event.
This rule is active two weeks before and after Halloween.
Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Detective Ernest Ward said when parents do their search of places to avoid, be sure your children are aware as well.
“You don’t let your children go and play in that area," Ward said. "Maybe you look at this person’s picture, show that picture to your children and say, ‘When you’re out and if you see this person, come home immediately.'”
According to the law, those who violate it will be charged with a Class D felony, serving up to six years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.