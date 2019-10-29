Page named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

Page posted a career-high two interceptions, a pass break-up and two tackles to help A-State claim its fifth consecutive victory over Texas State. The Roland, Ark., native not only recorded the first two interceptions of his career, his two picks tied the most by a Sun Belt player this season. He became the first Arkansas State player to record multiple interceptions in a game since former defensive back Justin Clifton also had two against ULM on Nov. 17, 2018.