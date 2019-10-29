Perryville, Mo. man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Stoddard County, Mo.

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perryville, Missouri man was arrested on several charges after a high-speed chase in Stoddard County, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
According to police, at 11:30 p.m. law enforcement attempted to stop Jeffrey Gross, of Perryville, Mo. who then drove off at a high rate of speed on Highway 51 near Puxico, Mo.
Shortly after, Gross wrecked the vehicle and tried to run on foot. He was arrested a short time later and taken to the Stoddard County Jail.
Gross was charged with Delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest by fleeing, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and Exceeding the speed limit by 26 mph or more.
