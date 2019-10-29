Police investigating shots fired call near Jonesboro Kindergarten Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating another shots fired call on Tuesday.
According to Jonesboro Police Department’s Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, police responded to the 600-Block of Strawn Avenue, which is near the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, due to a shots fired call.
Smith said nobody was injured in the incident.
The Jonesboro Kindergarten Center said no students were outside at the time of the shooting because of the weather but was on lockdown for a short time.
Anyone with information should call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
