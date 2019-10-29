Rehabilitation program struggles to get patients to appointments

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Rehabilitation patients at a local facility are struggling to get to and from appointments and meetings, all due to a shortage of vehicles.
The Agape House has a total of seven vehicles, but only two of them are trustworthy enough to transport patients.
The residents are constantly being taken to worship services, doctor appointments, recovery groups, and other places which is why Agape House board member Michael Stuht said he has seen the need for better transportation for quite some time.
“We always have a shortage of vehicles,” Stuht said. “Right now, we have several vehicles that are broken down.”
The program’s 70 residents rely on the Agape House for all of their needs through the process of getting clean and sober.
Stuht said there’s a constant need for vehicles so they’ve even taken to Facebook to find help.
To make a donation to the Agape House, you can do so by visiting their website or go to their Facebook Page.
