Several businesses apply for ABC permits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of Northeast Arkansas businesses wanting to sell alcohol increased in the last few weeks.
According to the Alcoholic Beverage Control board, during the weeks of Oct. 11-25, the following businesses submitted new applications:
|Applicant’s Name
|Business Name
|Business Address
|County
|Type of Application/Permit Type
|John A. Prunty
|Essence Hwy. 18
|2044 E. State Hwy. 18, Blytheville
|Mississippi
|Private Club Class A
|Jason Reiser
|Dollar General #14855
|5242 Hwy. 62 W, Pocahontas
|Randolph
|Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail, Grocery Store Wine
|Jason Reiser
|Dollar General #12821
|12640 Hwy. 115, Maynard
|Randolph
|Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail, Grocery Store Wine
|Neal R. Harwell
|Aleene’s on the Square
|107 E. Broadway, Pocahontas
|Randolph
|Restaurant Mixed Drink Minimum
|Johnathan C. Harmon
|Spring River Tobacco Plus
|2475 Hwy. 62/412, Highland
|Sharp
|Retail Beer Off-Premises
|Ian Driesel
|M.A.C.'s Bistro
|3655 U.S. 62/412, Hardy
|Sharp
|Restaurant Beer & Wine On-Premises Only
During the same time period, other businesses submitted the following applications:
|Kevin B. Waller
|Flash Energy #195
|988 S. Falls Blvd., Wynne
|Cross
|Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail
|Kevin B. Waller
|Flash Energy #176
|1005 E. Kingshighway, Paragould
|Greene
|Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail
|Kevin B. Waller
|Flash Energy #17
|3120 Hwy. 367 North, Newport
|Jackson
|Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail
|Sjon Hodge
|Old River Package Store
|24999 Hwy. 37 North, Newport
|Jackson
|Change of Manager: Retail Liquor, Retail Beer Off-Premises, Sampling-Beer/Wine/Spirits
|Kevin B. Waller
|Flash Energy #177
|1305 E. Main, Blytheville
|Mississippi
|Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises
|Kevin B. Waller
|Flash Energy #22
|3702 S. Division, Blytheville
|Mississippi
|Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises
|Frederick L. Ainsworth, Sr.
|South End Liquor, LLC
|6447 S. U.S. Hwy. 61, Joiner
|Mississippi
|Replacement: Retail Liquor, Retail Beer Off-Premises
|Charles L. Guerrant
|The G Spot
|225 Greenwood, Lepanto
|Poinsett
|Replacement: Retail Beer On-Premises
|Kevin B. Waller
|Flash Energy #32
|1727 Hwy. 69, Trumann
|Poinsett
|Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail
|Kevin B. Waller
|Flash Energy #23
|1728 Hwy. 69, Trumann
|Poinsett
|Replacement: Small Farm Winery-Retail, Retail Beer Off-Premises
|David W. Brewer
|Artisan Restaurant
|190 Hwy. 62/412, Ash Flat
|Sharp
|Transfer of Location: Restaurant Beer & Wine On-Premises Only
|Kevin B. Waller
|Flash Energy #20
|Hwy. 62 & 412, Ash Flat
|Sharp
|Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises
|Kevin B. Waller
|Flash Energy #114
|2074 Evening Shade Dr., Evening Shade
|Sharp
|Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail
