Several businesses apply for ABC permits
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 29, 2019 at 7:54 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 8:09 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of Northeast Arkansas businesses wanting to sell alcohol increased in the last few weeks.

According to the Alcoholic Beverage Control board, during the weeks of Oct. 11-25, the following businesses submitted new applications:

Applicant’s Name Business Name Business Address County Type of Application/Permit Type
John A. Prunty Essence Hwy. 18 2044 E. State Hwy. 18, Blytheville Mississippi Private Club Class A
Jason Reiser Dollar General #14855 5242 Hwy. 62 W, Pocahontas Randolph Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail, Grocery Store Wine
Jason Reiser Dollar General #12821 12640 Hwy. 115, Maynard Randolph Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail, Grocery Store Wine
Neal R. Harwell Aleene’s on the Square 107 E. Broadway, Pocahontas Randolph Restaurant Mixed Drink Minimum
Johnathan C. Harmon Spring River Tobacco Plus 2475 Hwy. 62/412, Highland Sharp Retail Beer Off-Premises
Ian Driesel M.A.C.'s Bistro 3655 U.S. 62/412, Hardy Sharp Restaurant Beer & Wine On-Premises Only

During the same time period, other businesses submitted the following applications:

Applicant’s Name Business Name Business Address County Type of Application/Permit Type
Kevin B. Waller Flash Energy #195 988 S. Falls Blvd., Wynne Cross Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail
Kevin B. Waller Flash Energy #176 1005 E. Kingshighway, Paragould Greene Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail
Kevin B. Waller Flash Energy #17 3120 Hwy. 367 North, Newport Jackson Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail
Sjon Hodge Old River Package Store 24999 Hwy. 37 North, Newport Jackson Change of Manager: Retail Liquor, Retail Beer Off-Premises, Sampling-Beer/Wine/Spirits
Kevin B. Waller Flash Energy #177 1305 E. Main, Blytheville Mississippi Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises
Kevin B. Waller Flash Energy #22 3702 S. Division, Blytheville Mississippi Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises
Frederick L. Ainsworth, Sr. South End Liquor, LLC 6447 S. U.S. Hwy. 61, Joiner Mississippi Replacement: Retail Liquor, Retail Beer Off-Premises
Charles L. Guerrant The G Spot 225 Greenwood, Lepanto Poinsett Replacement: Retail Beer On-Premises
Kevin B. Waller Flash Energy #32 1727 Hwy. 69, Trumann Poinsett Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail
Kevin B. Waller Flash Energy #23 1728 Hwy. 69, Trumann Poinsett Replacement: Small Farm Winery-Retail, Retail Beer Off-Premises
David W. Brewer Artisan Restaurant 190 Hwy. 62/412, Ash Flat Sharp Transfer of Location: Restaurant Beer & Wine On-Premises Only
Kevin B. Waller Flash Energy #20 Hwy. 62 & 412, Ash Flat Sharp Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises
Kevin B. Waller Flash Energy #114 2074 Evening Shade Dr., Evening Shade Sharp Replacement: Retail Beer Off-Premises, Small Farm Winery-Retail

