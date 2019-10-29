Sodoma goal fuels Arkansas State 1-0 win over Little Rock, Red Wolves #3 seed in SBC Tournament

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
In a match that featured a combined 18 shots at the net, the Arkansas State Soccer team defeated in-state Little Rock 1-0 Tuesday at the A-State Soccer Park.
Manchester, Mo., native Sarah Sodoma scored the lone goal for the Red Wolves, in the 58th minute, when she collected a near perfect ball sent from Sophia Restrepo. The goal by Sodoma marks the eighth time that the Junior has scored on the 2019 campaign.
Sodoma took a team-high three shots on the match as Restrepo, Victoria Mcintosh and Julianna Coates added to the Red Wolves offensive attack with two shots apiece.
The Red Wolves held a 13-5 advantage in shots, while also edging the Trojans in corners, 4-1.
Megan McClure earned three saves on the match as Little Rock’s Julia Curatolo also registered three saves in the regular season finale.
The Arkansas State Soccer team has earned the No. 3 seed in the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Soccer Tournament and will take on No. 6 Texas State, Wed., Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala.
Arkansas State finished the regular season with a program-best 9-5-3 record and a 5-2-3 mark in the SBC for a total of 18 points. South Alabama claimed the regular season championship with an 8-1-1 record in the league for a total of 25 points.
With a victory, Arkansas State would advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of No. 2 Troy and No. 7 Louisiana on Friday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.
Texas State owns a 5-3 lead in the all-time series but Arkansas State took the most recent meeting 1-0, Sept. 29 in Jonesboro.
All three rounds of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship tournament will air on ESPN+ and live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
