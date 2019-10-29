2019 State Volleyball Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Northeast Arkansas volleyball teams look to win it all in Hot Springs.
The 2019 State Volleyball Tournament began Tuesday in several locations around the Natural State. Scores & matchups involving NEA teams are below.
5A State Volleyball Tournament (Hot Springs - Bank OZK Arena)
Tuesday - 1st Round
Jonesboro/Little Rock Christian in progress
Mountain Home 3, Russellville 0
Greenwood 3, Marion 0
7:00pm: Paragould vs. Greenbrier
Wednesday - Quarterfinals
5:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Benton
Thursday - Semifinals
Saturday 11:00am - State Championship
4A State Volleyball Tournament (Morrilton)
Tuesday - 1st Round
Valley View/Lonoke in progress
7:00pm: Brookland vs. Pulaski Academy
Batesville 3, Robinson 0
Morrilton 3, Southside 2
Wednesday - Quarterfinals
1:00pm: Batesville vs. Shiloh Christian
Thursday - Semifinals
Saturday 7:00pm - State Championship
3A State Volleyball Tournament (Paris)
Tuesday - 1st Round
Piggott 3, Mayflower 1
Hoxie/Clinton in progress
Newport/Episcopal in progress
Harding Academy 3, Mansfield 2
Wednesday - Quarterfinals
1:00pm - Piggott vs. Waldron
Thursday - Semifinals
Saturday 5:00pm - State Championship
2A State Volleyball Tournament (Yellville)
Tuesday - 1st Round
Crowley’s Ridge Academy/Quitman in progress
St. Joseph 3, Ridgefield Christian 0
Cotter 3, Decatur 0
Midland/Hackett in progress
Wednesday - Quarterfinals
1:00pm: Cotter vs. St. Joseph
Thursday - Semifinals
Saturday 3:00pm - State Championship
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.