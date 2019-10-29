2019 State Volleyball Tournament Central

By Chris Hudgison | October 29, 2019 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 5:41 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Northeast Arkansas volleyball teams look to win it all in Hot Springs.

The 2019 State Volleyball Tournament began Tuesday in several locations around the Natural State. Scores & matchups involving NEA teams are below.

5A State Volleyball Tournament (Hot Springs - Bank OZK Arena)

Tuesday - 1st Round

Jonesboro/Little Rock Christian in progress

Mountain Home 3, Russellville 0

Greenwood 3, Marion 0

7:00pm: Paragould vs. Greenbrier

Wednesday - Quarterfinals

5:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Benton

Thursday - Semifinals

Saturday 11:00am - State Championship

4A State Volleyball Tournament (Morrilton)

Tuesday - 1st Round

Valley View/Lonoke in progress

7:00pm: Brookland vs. Pulaski Academy

Batesville 3, Robinson 0

Morrilton 3, Southside 2

Wednesday - Quarterfinals

1:00pm: Batesville vs. Shiloh Christian

Thursday - Semifinals

Saturday 7:00pm - State Championship

3A State Volleyball Tournament (Paris)

Tuesday - 1st Round

Piggott 3, Mayflower 1

Hoxie/Clinton in progress

Newport/Episcopal in progress

Harding Academy 3, Mansfield 2

Wednesday - Quarterfinals

1:00pm - Piggott vs. Waldron

Thursday - Semifinals

Saturday 5:00pm - State Championship

2A State Volleyball Tournament (Yellville)

Tuesday - 1st Round

Crowley’s Ridge Academy/Quitman in progress

St. Joseph 3, Ridgefield Christian 0

Cotter 3, Decatur 0

Midland/Hackett in progress

Wednesday - Quarterfinals

1:00pm: Cotter vs. St. Joseph

Thursday - Semifinals

Saturday 3:00pm - State Championship

