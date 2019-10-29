Tax collections up in Jonesboro, Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Judging by sales and use tax collections, the economy seems to be thriving in Jonesboro and Craighead County.
During the month of October, the city collected $1.633 million in taxes, according to Talk Business and Politics. That’s an increase of 5.72% from last year’s take.
So far this year, the city has collected $15.893 million in sales and use taxes, nearly $750,000 more than the first 10 months of 2018.
Craighead County also saw similar increases, finishing October with $1.833 million in sales and use tax collections, a 5% increase from last October.
