Traffic Alert: Crash blocking all lanes on Highway 1 into Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on Highway 1, just south of Jonesboro, could cause traffic troubles.
Police and rescue crews were called just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to a crash with injuries just south of Lawson Road and County Road 402.
According to the ArDOT Construction and Travel Information System (ACTIS), all lanes are affected by the crash.
Police have requested three ambulances and three tow trucks, according to Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E-911 director.
He said the roadway was blocked and that motorists should expect “major traffic delays.”
Arkansas State Police are investigating.
