A-State receives feedback for next strategic plan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A-State continued their town hall meetings Wednesday for the next strategic plan with their alumni.
The meetings are a way for the university to gather information and feedback that will help create the next strategic plan, which will ultimately shape the university’s goals and plans in the future.
A-State has held town halls with students, faculty, and staff this month.
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Assessment and Accreditation Summer DeProw said they have gotten a ton of feedback from these meetings.
“Some of the feedback has been critical, but we wanted to know that,” said Deprow. “Then, on the other side of that coin, is that the feedback has been incredibly powerful and positive because the students, the staff, and the faculty really love this institution.”
There are still several steps before the plan is approved and can be implemented.
Deprow said starting around the first of November, task forces will be created of 10-11 people from A-State, dedicated to each goal.
“It’ll be their job to flesh out the exact tactics that we will take and the metrics of which we will measure ourselves against,” said Deprow.
Deprow said starting in the spring semester, everything will be taken to the committee to approve.
Once everything is approved, they’ll start laying the foundation to implement the plan.
If you were unable to attend any of the town hall meetings, there will be one more on Nov. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Student Union Auditorium.
