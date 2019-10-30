Arkansas State DB Nathan Page named to PFF College National Team of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf earned a national accolade. Nathan Page lands on the Pro Football Focus College National Team of the Week.
The Arkansas State sophomore earned the highest overall grade among all cornerbacks in the nation. Page picked off 2 passes in the 3rd quarter in a win over Texas State. He didn’t allow any receptions in the 3 times he was targeted. Nathan earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.
The Red Wolves head to Monroe on Saturday to face ULM in a key Sun Belt West matchup. Kickoff is at 2:30pm on ESPNU.
