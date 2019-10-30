Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Harding Wednesday in exhibition matchup

The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 91st season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,207-1,167 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. A-State is 23-1 (.958) in exhibition encounters since the 2005 season. The Red Wolves have recorded double-digit scoring margins in 22 of its last 24 exhibition games. In exhibition games since the 2005-06 season, A-State has outscored its opponent by an average of 23.4 points per game