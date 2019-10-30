Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Harding Wednesday in exhibition matchup

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State welcomes Harding to First National Bank Arena for an exhibition game Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in the lone tune up ahead of the season opener against Arkansas-Monticello on Nov. 6. Matt Stolz brings the action on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship 107.9 KFIN.
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 91st season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,207-1,167 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. A-State is 23-1 (.958) in exhibition encounters since the 2005 season. The Red Wolves have recorded double-digit scoring margins in 22 of its last 24 exhibition games. In exhibition games since the 2005-06 season, A-State has outscored its opponent by an average of 23.4 points per game
Wednesday’s exhibition game marks the 23rd-straight exhibition contest against a foe from the state of Arkansas. Entering the 33rd season at First National Bank Arena, A-State has compiled a 313-128 (.710) record.
