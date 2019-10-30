Attorney General holds annual county roundtable

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was in town Wednesday for her annual roundtable in Craighead County.
This is the 5th year for the Attorney General to travel to all 75 counties in Arkansas, meeting with community leaders to discuss what is going on in each county.
Rutledge said this is a chance to hear directly from leaders about issues that matter to them.
“Some of the issues that have been mentioned have been criminal justice, drug problems, mental health, vaping, all of these things that we work collaboratively on to ensure our communities are safer and better places to live,” said Rutledge.
A few of the things they discussed at the Craighead County roundtable included growing trends in cities and communities and the vaping epidemic.
