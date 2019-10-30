City leaders discuss future of Home Ice Co. building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro city leaders met on Tuesday to talk about the future of the former Home Ice Co. building on Cate Street.
The Finance and Administration Committee brought up a resolution that would amend the budget for the code enforcement department.
It would use $125,000 to demolish the building.
Region 8 News reported in 2015 that the city council was looking to condemn the building.
Mayor Harold Perrin acknowledged they've been trying to find a solution for the building for several years.
Recently, the city just wanted to make sure they could try to get some of the money back that they will be spending on the building.
Mayor Perrin also said this building had some environmental concerns.
"$58,000 of this $125,000 is for the removal of asbestos," Perrin said.
The committee members said they already have a bid for the demolition and they hope that the company can get started by December.
That structure was built in 1896.
It began specializing in ice in 1926.
