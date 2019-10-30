Donations needed ahead of colder weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Helping the Underserved Belong (HUB) in Jonesboro is in desperate need of warm clothing for their homeless customers.
The local nonprofit organization works through a 90-day program that works to help people find stability in their lives.
Over the summer, HUB served 193 people. Now, executive director Gwendolyn Zugarek says she knows those people will still need help through winter.
“I’ve come in during the cold season and found people shivering,” she says. “We run and get the coffee going so we can give them something warm to help prevent hypothermia.”
The shelter is in need of many items:
- Blankets
- Used/clean coats
- Sleeping bags
- Hats
- Gloves
- Mittens
- Snacks: protein bars, tuna fish packets, pop cans of soup
HUB works with the Salvation Army in Jonesboro to help with overnight sleeping arrangements.
Major Sharon Baso, a Core Officer for the Salvation Army, says they’ll be open their regular hours all week, which are 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. If the temperatures drop below 42 degrees for the entire day, they’ll be open 24 hours.
The two organizations work together to keep everyone warm and comfortable during the winter months. However, they need all the help they can get to continue operations.
If you’d like to donate to the HUB, call 870-333-5731 or go to Facebook to make a donation.
The Salvation Army also accepts donations. To do so, call 870-932-3785.
