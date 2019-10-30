Event stirs up excitement for NEA Race for the Cure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020 Komen Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure is six months away, and progress is already being made to make this year’s race even bigger and better.
The Ladies Who Launch Kickoff Party took place Tuesday night to stir up excitement.
Area Director Sarah Tipton used the event to introduce this year’s honorary survivors and all those helping to make this year’s event possible.
The race is set to take place on April 24, 2020.
If you would like to volunteer to help out with the race or the events prior, contact Sarah Tipton at stipton@komenarkansas.org.
Click here to find out more and the Komen mission and how the money benefits those living in Northeast Arkansas.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.