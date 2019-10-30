Fed cuts rates a 3rd time this year but signals likely pause

Some international tensions have eased since the Fed previously met in mid-September, which might suggest to some that further rate cuts are less necessary. The U.S. and China reached a temporary trade truce earlier this month and are working on a preliminary agreement that could be signed soon by Trump and President Xi Jinping. It's not clear, though, how meaningful such an agreement might be, and Trump hasn't dropped his threat to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods on Dec. 15.