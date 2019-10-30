FFN Game of the Week preview: East Poinsett County

By Chris Hudgison | October 30, 2019 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 6:12 PM

Week 10 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 2A-3 showdown. 6-1 Salem travels to 6-2 East Poinsett County in our Game of the Week.

Matthew Schwartz visited Warriors practice Monday afternoon.

It’s one of 16 games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - November 1st

Game of the Week: Salem at East Poinsett County

Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro

Valley View at Nettleton

Blytheville at Paragould

Wynne at Forrest City

GCT at Batesville

Trumann at Westside

Cave City at Rivercrest

Pocahontas at Gosnell

Highland at Brookland

Mills at Southside

Osceola at Corning

Piggott at Newport

Marked Tree at Rector

Des Arc at Earle

Midland at Cross County

