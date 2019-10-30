Four major behavioral health providers in state to form non-profit organization

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of four behavioral health providers in the state will be joining forces to create a non-profit organization that officials say will provide better outcomes for clients and patients alike, officials said Wednesday.
According to a media release, Arisa Health will be formed by Counseling Associates, Mid-South Health Systems, Ozark Guidance and Professional Counseling Associates.
The group will have locations in 41 counties in the northern half of the state, officials said, noting Dr. Laura H. Tyler, CEO of Ozark Guidance, will be running Arisa Health. Each of the four groups signed a letter of intent to create the non-profit organization.
In Region 8, officials said the group will have locations in Heber Springs, Mountain View, Augusta, Batesville, Blytheville, Cherokee Village, Corning, Forrest City, Jonesboro, Melbourne, Newport, Paragould, Pocahontas, Salem, Searcy, Trumann, Walnut Ridge, West Memphis and Wynne.
Officials expect the merger to take effect in early 2020 and more information can be found at the group’s website.
