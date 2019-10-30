Ginger & Canaan Sandy urging Arkansas fans to #FillTheHogPen Saturday

By Chris Hudgison | October 29, 2019 at 11:16 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 11:28 PM

Media outlets all over the Natural State got an interesting message Tuesday from Cave City natives Ginger and Canaan Sandy. Even though the Razorbacks are struggling 2 and 6, they want Arkansas fans to fill up Fayetteville on Saturday against Mississippi State.

They dropped off free tickets at several NEA locations, including the KAIT studios. Ginger and Canaan are also urging fans that have tickets but aren’t using them to give them to others or to drop them off at businesses.

Arkansas plays Mississippi State Saturday at 11am on the SEC Network.

