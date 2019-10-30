Harrisburg Road residents fight back against commercial development

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a proposal for a rezoning of Harrisburg Road was turned down by the city council, a property owner returned with a new idea.
On Tuesday, she held a meeting for the community to see what they would find desirable for that area.
Only a couple of residents showed up to the meeting, but they stood their ground.
They do not want anything commercial in that area.
Many added that it’s not a great place for traffic or businesses.
They only want residential development to the south of the Dollar General across from Central Baptist Church on Harrisburg Road.
No one wanted to go on camera, including the woman who called for the meeting.
In essence, she told the residents at the meeting she wanted this to be a brainstorming meeting.
However, they responded and said the only thing they are willing to see is a single-family home or maybe a park.
