State agency to hold event for apprenticeships

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A state agency came to Jonesboro Tuesday to talk about an upcoming event to help people find apprenticeships.
The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services is offering financial assistance to add registered apprenticeships to their workforce.
They’re doing this with federal grants from the U.S. Department of Labor, and when that money is used up, they’ll use state grants.
Mark McManus with the Division of Workforce Services said the group is looking forward to the impact it’ll have on the area.
“We’re excited about the opportunity we’re bringing to Jonesboro,” McManus said.
State apprenticeship director with Office of Skills Development Lonnie Emard said people who did not attend college, veterans returning to civilian life, and those seeking new employment is who he hopes to help.
“[I hope businesses] meet them where they are. Find them sooner and be available to them and know they’ll go through a paid training program that’s part of the deal that’s in terms of apprenticeship. It is a win-win all the way around,” McManus said.
The event will be held during National Apprenticeship Week at First National Bank Arena on Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Additional information can be found by calling 501-682-2121, emailing ADWSDG@arkansas.gov, or by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.