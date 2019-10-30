HHS Secretary Azar explains the government’s new search engine for addiction resources

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC) - Rather than just Googling for help, those impacted by addiction now have a new resource from the government to help.
The White House and the Department of Health and Human Services unveiled a new website Wednesday, FindTreatment.gov. The site serves as a search engine to help people find local resources to help with addiction.
The site contains 13,000 licensed health care providers across the country that users can filter based on their needs, said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Resources can be found based on health insurance plan, age or specific treatment needed.
"When somebody who is suffering from addiction hits that moment when they are ready to go into recovery, they've got to find the resource right away," Sec. Azar said. "And it can't have delay, it can't be confusing and it's got to be reputable resources."
Sec. Azar said the website even includes tele-care providers who are able to treat those in more remote, rural areas without access to nearby care.
Sec. Azar also commented on the news that Democrats in Congress would soon vote to roll back many of the administration's health care initiatives with the Congressional Review Act.
"They want to take away the flexibility to states to provide more choice," Azar said. "They believe in one-size fits all government health care."
