Local businesses learn about cyber threats, security

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Professionals from local businesses came together for a Cyber Security Summit.
It was held at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce building on East Nettleton Avenue.
There were several presentations on protecting businesses in the digital age.
Some of the topics covered were things like protecting data, responding correctly to data breaches, and proper password security.
Better Business Bureau President Janet Robb says people wouldn't believe how easy it is for business owners to get scammed.
“There was a woman here in Arkansas who lost $12,000 to a gift card scam because she thought she was buying them to pay back tax debt,” says Robb.
Robb hopes that everyone who attended walks away from the Summit with a new sense of knowledge on protecting customers, companies, and employees from cyber threats.
