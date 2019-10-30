Man found guilty of resisting arrest after high-speed chase in Dunklin Co., Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted of felony resisting arrest on October 30 by a Dunklin County jury.
Kurtis Edward Austin, 32, of Arbyrd, Mo., is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on December 11 at 10 a.m. following a sentencing assessment report by the Division of Probation and Parole.
According to the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney, evidence presented at trial on March 13 showed a Dunklin County deputy saw a vehicle traveling with illegally tinted windows on the wrong side of the road. When the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, they say the car accelerated and entered the City of Cardwell where it drover about 100 miles per hour and almost hit a Cardwell Police officer who was trying to help stop the vehicle.
Deputies say the vehicle continued toward Arkansas, reaching speeds of about 120 miles per hour when the deputy stopped chasing the vehicle due to community safety. They say the vehicle later had a crash in the State of Arkansas and Austin was apprehended there.
Austin later admitted to being the driver of the fleeing vehicle.
According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, the jury deliberated for 26 minutes before returning a guilty verdict.
Based on his prior felony convictions for assault and forgery, Austin is considered a prior and persistent felony offender and faces up to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
