Medical marijuana certifier to expand statewide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - A central Arkansas clinic announced plans to expand their operations with new offices, including here in Region 8, that specializes in certifying new patients wanting medical marijuana.
According to Talk Business & Politics, Arkansas Cannabis Clinic will open clinics in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Hot Springs, Clinton, West Memphis, and Pine Bluff over the next three months.
The expansion will bring their employment base from 15 to nearly 100, with doctors at every location.
The medial group will specialize in certifying and providing services to patients who qualify to receive a medical marijuana card.
