Oct. 30: Raw, rainy day ahead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Expect raw, rainy conditions to greet you at the door today.
Scattered showers will continue through mid-morning under cloudy skies.
Our temperature will hover in the mid-50s today before colder air invades from the north this evening.
Overnight lows fall to the mid-30s as rain picks back up across Region 8.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Jonesboro city leaders say it’s time to get rid of a building that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
Jonesboro police continue to search the person who robbed someone at gunpoint last night.
A new Arkansas law makes it clear: absolutely no trick-or-treating for registered sex offenders.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.