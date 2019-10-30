Rainy morning creates traffic troubles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Minutes after rain moved into Region 8 Tuesday morning, E-911 began receiving reports of crashes.
Among the first was a crash in the 8100-block of Highway 49 in Brookland near the Dollar General store.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director, said injuries were reported in the crash that happened just before 7 a.m.
By 7:09, police and rescue were responding to another crash in the 3500-block of East Nettleton.
While no one was injured in that crash, Presley said one lane was blocked.
Motorists are urged to turn on their lights, slow down, and pay attention to the road.
Other crashes reported Tuesday morning:
- 7:27 a.m. 3200-block of South Stadium Blvd. in front of Central Chevrolet. No injuries, one lane blocked.
- 7:29 a.m. Highway 63 on Bono Hill in front of Subway.
