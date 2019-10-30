Search underway for shooting suspect

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers are searching for a man accused of opening fire on a car early Wednesday morning, injuring a man and woman.
Alton Bruce Cooke, 28, is suspected of ramming the woman’s vehicle around 5 a.m. on Highway 178 in Midway, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.
After ramming the woman’s vehicle a second time, causing it to crash in a yard near the post office, Montgomery said Cooke fired multiple shots into the vehicle before leaving the scene.
The sheriff said the woman and a male passenger were injured by the gunshots. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.
As of 9:40 a.m. deputies, as well as a dog tracking team from the North Central Arkansas Department of Corrections, were searching for Cooke in the Promise Land area in northwest Baxter County.
Montgomery said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
