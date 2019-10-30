Sheriff: Stolen gun discovered inside car stuck on railroad tracks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman who wound up stuck on the railroad tracks found herself stuck in the Craighead County Detention Center after deputies say they found a stolen handgun in her car.
Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy Blake Irvin stopped a Mercedes driven by 29-year-old Briterria R. Knowles on Highway 49 North and Highway 49 B.
According to the incident report, when Deputy Holden Harrison arrived at the scene he saw the vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks.
While Irvin arrested Knowles on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Harrison searched the vehicle for insurance information to complete an accident report.
Inside the glove box, Harrison said he found an XDM 9mm handgun.
Dispatch informed him the firearm was reported stolen out of Memphis, the incident report stated.
In addition to the DWI charge, according to online records from the sheriff’s office, Knowles is being held on suspicion of theft by receiving.
